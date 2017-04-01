Pulsar gears up for the 2017 Blue Line Expo in Ontario, Canada!

(MANSFIELD, TX) – Pulsar is proud to announce the company’s upcoming participation in the 2017 Blue Line Expo, scheduled for May 2, 2017, at the International Centre, in Mississauga, Ontario. Expo visitors are welcome to visit booth #33 to experience Pulsar advanced thermal imaging and night vision optics and learn how Pulsar truly enhances law enforcement experiences in virtually any environment.

Pulsar strives to deliver the latest innovations in optical technology with the highest quality possible, resulting in a wide array of advanced optics perfectly suited for law enforcement, security, home defense, marine, outdoor observation and hunting applications. Products include: thermal imaging, digital night vision monoculars and riflescopes, night vision binoculars and goggles, rangefinders, IR flashlights and accessories. www.pulsarnv.com

Blue Line Expo is the premier event for Canada’s law enforcement community. Hosted by Blue Line magazine, the Blue Line Expo brings together the best of law enforcement for a day of learning, networking and review of the latest technology, services and products shaping the market. Besides an extensive and action-packed trade show floor that showcases the latest products and services in the law enforcement, corrections and security industries, Blue Line Expo also features an education conference that boasts national and international speakers and industry experts. The Blue Line Expo is for police chiefs, police service procurement staff, customs officers, military, local, municipal, provincial and aboriginal police, federal and provincial corrections officers, fire chiefs and other fire department personnel, security professionals and RCMP. Learn more about the Blue Line Expo at www.bluelineexpo.com.

About Pulsar

Every Pulsar device is designed, manufactured and tested to ensure demanding professionals receive the most reliable, most advanced thermal and digital night vision performance the industry has to offer. The result of Pulsar's commitment to industry-leading excellence is consistent world-class quality, precision engineering, seamless device operation and cutting-edge proprietary software. Pulsar produces an array of advanced optical devices designed for law enforcement, security, home defense and hunting applications, including thermal imaging and digital night vision monoculars and riflescopes, night vision binoculars and goggles, rangefinders, IR flashlights and related accessories.

