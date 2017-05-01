Keep your aim rock-solid with Firefield Stronghold Bipods!

(MANSFIELD, TEXAS) – Whether participating in precision shooting, big game hunting or a day at the range, Firefield Stronghold Bipods offer the stability shooters need to accurately hit the bullseye from any range. The Stronghold Bipod family consists of 3 available models:

Stronghold 6-9” Bipod with Lever – FF34026

Stronghold 11-16” Bipod with Lever – FF34027

Stronghold 15-22.5” Bipod with Lever – FF34028

The rock-solid Stronghold Bipods feature a tensioning adjustment lever. This lever makes for quicker and easier adjustmentsthan traditional bipods. A newly designed tilt and swivel function allows the Stronghold to adjust perfectly based on different terrains and varying heights of shooting surfaces. Staying true to their name, all Stronghold Bipods boast rubber feet for maximum shooting stability.

If you’re looking to attach your bipod to a MSR such as an AR15, an included picatinny mount adapter permits easy mounting on picatinny rails. The necessary height of for a bipod varies for different shooting situations, for this, Firefield Strongholds all extend to multiple lengths and allow customizable adjustments. To help keep shooter’s firearms safe from scuffs and scratches, Strongholds include a padded stock mount.

About Firefield®

Firefield offers force multipliers and accessories for mission-critical operations and extreme shooting sports involving rifles, shotguns and pistols. Designed for next generation shooters, boot-on-the-ground operators and serious gun enthusiasts, Firefield provides products for hard-charging, action-oriented situations. Firefield—Victory Justifies Everything®! For more information about Firefield products, visit www.fire-field.com. For media requests related to Firefield, please email mediarelations@fire-field.com.

