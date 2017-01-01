Become the alpha with new Pulsar Helion Thermal Handhelds

Media Contact: Media Relations

mediarelations@pulsarnv.com



817-225-0310

www.pulsarnv.com

(MANSFIELD, TEXAS) – Thermal imaging technology’s popularity has been on the rise among law enforcement, first responders and hunters alike. New for 2017, the award-winning thermal-imaging manufacturer, Pulsar, comes a new thermal imaging handheld monocular with upgraded features and top-of-the-line resolution and display. The new Pulsar Helion allows small details, like the hair on your skin, to be viewed in great detail at close range due to the use of high-grade optic technology.

Coming in a variety of models, new Pulsar Helions produce a crisp and clear image through an AMOLED screen featuring 640×480 display resolution. With 8gb of storage and a built-in video recorder, you can look back on your outdoor adventures

without having to purchase an external video recorder. Top Helion models offer an incredible 1800m detection range and all models boast multiple color palettes for customized display.

Strikingly robust and advanced, Helions are IPX7 waterproof-rated and are operable in extreme temperatures ranging from -13° to 122°F. Pulsar Helions have WiFi, allowing them to perfectly pair with smartphones and tablets to work seamlessly with Pulsar’s Stream Vision app, available on both Android and IOS, permitting your friends to watch your action-packed adventures in real time! For more information on the Helion and other innovative products from Pulsar, please visit us at SHOT Show, booth 11924.

About Pulsar

About Pulsar

Pulsar products are manufactured for the professional. Built on a mil-spec platform, Pulsar provides advanced optics in a wide array of options for military, law enforcement, security, home defense and hunting applications. Pulsar strives to deliver the latest innovations in optical technology with the highest quality possible. Products include: thermal imaging, digital night vision monoculars and riflescopes, night vision binoculars and goggles, rangefinders, IR flashlights and accessories.