Keith’s Coffee Venison Recipe

Wake up your taste buds with Coffee Backstrap. I have had backstrap cooked virtually every way possible. One of my favorite ways is to cut the meat in thin pieces 1/2” or less, season to your liking and fry it quickly.

No matter how you cook backstrap, it tastes better and is more tender when it is not overcooked. Over cooking venison is easy to do and it will dry out quickly. Frying backstrap is the most common and easy way to enjoy this tender cut of meat. But I have discovered a way that will make your venison backstrap taste like the finest cut of beef you have ever had. It is called “Coffee Backstrap.”

Simply leave backstraps whole and trim off the excess tendons. Cut pieces 2” thick (cross grain). Wrap and toothpick each cut with bacon. Next, take a generous amount of garlic salt and sprinkle on the top side of the meat. Only work on one side at a time. Then pulverize instant freeze dried coffee and lightly dust the salted side of the meat. In about 20 minutes it will look like chocolate syrup is on the meat. The salt draws out the blood and when it hits the coffee it will form a dark shiny glazing. After one side is now chocolate and shiny in appearance, repeat the process on the other side. Once both sides have had the coffee absorb the blood, cook over a medium heat charcoal fire for 6 minutes a side.

The result will be a spectacular piece of venison. The instant coffee and garlic salt combine to form a type of glazing that prevents the meat from drying out. I have cooked backstrap like this for people who can’t tell the difference between venison and filet mignon.

When it is ready to eat don’t think that the taste of coffee will remain on the meat. The taste of garlic salt also disappears. What is left will satisfy even the most finicky eater.

This deer season you may want to hold back one full backstrap and give this recipe a try. Especially give it a try if you know someone who doesn’t like the taste of venison. It is easy to prepare and is certain to get everyone’s attention at the dinner table.