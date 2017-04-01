New Trail Thermal Riflescopes: Now shipping to North American dealers!

(MANSFIELD, TEXAS) – The wait is officially over! Pulsar’s new, highly-anticipated Trail series of thermal riflescopes are now shipping to select dealers in North America!

The Pulsar Trail lineup consists of 5 different models:

XQ30 (PL76513Q)— 1.6-6.4x magnification, heat detection up to 985 yards

XQ38 (PL76501Q)— 2.1-8.4x magnification, heat detection up to 1475 yards

XQ50 (PL76503Q)— 2.7-10.8x magnification, heat detection up to 1970 yards

XP38 (PL76507Q)— 1.2-9.6x magnification, heat detection up to 1475 yards

XP50 (PL76509Q)— 1.6-12.8x magnification, heat detection up to 1475 yards

Delivering precision thermal solutions for demanding hunters, law enforcement officers and personal defense proponents, Pulsar Trail thermal riflescope’s boast an ultra-easy user interface with ergonomic button locations. Pulsar listened to user feedback and designed Trails with built-in video recording, 8gb of internal memory, and Stream Vision compatible Wi-Fi. Stream Vision allows users to upload videos and pictures to their smartphones or tablets for video streaming, wireless monitoring and operating software upgrades. Pulsar Trails feature a rich 17µm 384x288px or optional top-of-the-line 640x480px sensor, providing clean thermal images to a frost-resistant AMOLED display.

Adventures aren’t limited with a new rechargeable 8-hr. battery pack, while proprietary Picture-in-Picture (PiP) function helps ensure every shot is sent with repeatable accuracy by opening a magnified window while still maintaining a low magnification field-of-view. All Trail models also come standard with 13 digital reticle options, 50Hz refresh rate, up to 3 shooting profiles at 5 different distances, built-in accelerometer, stadiametric rangefinder, white hot/black hot modes, convenient carrying case and wireless remote.

About Pulsar

Every Pulsar device is designed, manufactured and tested to ensure demanding professionals receive the most reliable, most advanced thermal and digital night vision performance the industry has to offer. The result of Pulsar’s commitment to industry-leading excellence is consistent world-class quality, precision engineering, seamless device operation and cutting-edge proprietary software. Pulsar produces an array of advanced optical devices designed for law enforcement, security, home defense and hunting applications, including thermal imaging and digital night vision monoculars and riflescopes, night vision binoculars and goggles, rangefinders, IR flashlights and related accessories. To learn more about Pulsar, visit www.pulsarnv.com. For media requests related to Pulsar, please email mediarelations@pulsarnv.com or call 817-225-0310.

