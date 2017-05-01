Sellmark sets sights on Shreveport / 2017 POMA Conference!

(MANSFIELD, TEXAS) – Sellmark is proud to announce continued corporate partnership with the Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA) and is setting sights on the 2017 POMA Conference, scheduled for June 13 – 16, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“Last year was eye opening. Building relationships with the outdoor industry’s best communicators has been a key element of our growth over the past year. We’re looking forward to the 2017 POMA Conference, this time in Shreveport,” stated Sellmark President, James Sellers. “Being just a few hours away from this year’s venue allows us to dedicate more staff and assets to ensuring we have an even better opportunity to share our amazing brands, products and vision with top industry influencers.”

Sellmark products from “Brands that Sell” such as Pulsar, Sightmark, Firefield and 12 Survivors will be showcased at several events throughout the conference, including POMA camps and the Product Showcase. Attendees will even get some hands-on time with the Pulsar thermal imagers everyone has been talking about, Trail thermal riflescopes and Helion thermal monoculars.

Conference guests will even get in a little trigger time behind world-class McRees Precision bolt-action rifles crowned with flagship Sightmark Optics, burn through ammo with AR-platform modern sporting rifles topped with innovative AR Rapid optics and test their marksmanship skills with a true scout rifle setup for a chance at some cool swag! Sightmark Latitude spotting scopes will also be on hand. The fun continues at POMA camps with more hands-on opportunities with Pulsar thermal imagers, Sightmark optics, 12 Survivors branded products and chances at more swag.

Recognized as the premier association of outdoor media professionals, POMA’s ranks feature some of world’s most respected outdoor communicators, including editors, writers, photographers, broadcasters, publishers and corporate partners from every corner of the industry for four days of informative clinics, invaluable networking and relationship building, roundtable discussions and content creating opportunities.

About POMA

More than 450 active outdoor industry communicators and corporate partners have selected POMA as their professional association. All members pledge to support and defend traditional outdoor sports and heritage endeavors, wildlife conservation and the 1st and 2nd Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

About Sellmark

Sellmark is dedicated producing industry-leading outdoor lifestyle products and brands and continues to grow market share in more than 50 countries, including many quality retailers in every state across the U.S. To date, Sellmark products and brands have been sold in more than 5,000 locations around the world. Sellmark “Brands that Sell” include Sightmark, Firefield, 12 Survivors and Southern Crossbow. For information about any of these brands or products, please contact mediarelations@sellmark.net.

