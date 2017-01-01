Sightmark to exhibit award-winning products at 2017 NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits

(MANSFIELD, TEXAS) – Sightmark is excited to announce participation in the upcoming NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits in Atlanta, Georgia from April 27-30, 2017. Sightmark will exhibit high-quality optics, night vision and firearm accessories at one of the largest gatherings of firearms enthusiasts in the world. If you have plans to visit the NRA Annual Meetings, be certain to visit Sightmark at booth #2758 to learn more about how their dedication to innovation, quality and customer service is revolutionizing the industry.

The 146th NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits is a four-day event, expected to be attended by over 80,000 patriots. Boasting 800+ exhibitors, the convention features a jam-packed schedule of seminars, workshops, special events and celebrity meet and greets! For more information, please visit www.nraam.org.





