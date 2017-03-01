Sightmark Wolverine CSR-LQD: Ferocity in a small package

(MANSFIELD, TEXAS) – From stalking prey in the woods to executing important law enforcement missions, intense moments call for maximum functionality. The new Sightmark Wolverine CSR-LQD (SM26021-LQD) delivers big on close-quarters efficiency, helping hunters, law enforcement and competition shooters alike make their mark.

Designed for exceptionally quick target acquisition on MSR’s and shotguns, the Wolverine CSR-LQD is a red dot sight with a 4 MOA dot reticle and features a locking, quick detach mount, enabling the Wolverine to be detached and attached when seconds matter, while user-friendly digital switch brightness controls make the sight quick and easy to operate. There’s no need to fret over batteries, as the Wolverine’s extremely low power consumption allows the sight to be used continuously for 1 million hours, or over 6 years, on just a single AA battery.

The robust Wolverine CSR-LQD offers maximum protection in the field from a rubber-armored, single-piece 6061-T6 aluminum housing. Protected adjustment caps, a shockproof design and scratch resistant, anti-reflective lens coating aid in the Wolverine’s IP67 waterproof rating and -22° to 122°F operating temperature.

