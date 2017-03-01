Sightmark XT-3 Magnifier: your close- to mid-range problem solver

(MANSFIELD, TEXAS) – Designed specifically to improve close-range optic versatility, the new Sightmark XT-3 Magnifier adds lightning fast mid-range reach for faster, more accurate shot placement at extended ranges. The XT-3 Magnifier is compatible with Sightmark reflex and red dot sights, as well as Aimpoint® and EOTech® products, making it a perfect choice for any recreational, competition or duty AR-platform rifle.

Featuring a 6061-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum tube and rubber armored housing, the shockproof, fog proof and IP67 waterproof-rated XT-3 provides durability you can trust. The XT-3’s flip-to-side mount allows rapid on-the-fly transitions from close- to mid-range targets. Ideal for target shooting, 3 gun competition or backwoods hunting, the XT-3 improves shooting comfort with a 3.5” eye relief.

For intense situations when only a perfect shot will do, the XT-3 Magnifier’s fully multi-coated glass improves brightness and resolution, translating to better target and point-of-impact recognition. External adjustments allow the reticle to align to the center of the magnifier field of view, helping the overall sight picture and clarity. The Sightmark XT-3 Magnifier includes a picatinny compatible, quick-detach, flip-to-side mount.

