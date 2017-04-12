The Apex of thermal imaging adds new models for 2017!

(MANSFIELD, TEXAS) – Unveiled at this year’s SHOT Show, the popular Apex line of thermal riflescopes from Pulsar offers four all new, upgraded models for 2017: Apex XQ38 (PL76417), Apex LRF XQ38 (PL76419), Apex XQ50 (PL76427) and Apex LRF XQ50 (PL76429). Featuring improved high-resolution displays and new LRF models, the Apex series continues to deliver quality thermal imaging at down-to-earth pricing for the masses.

Detecting heat signatures up to 1,420 yards away at both day and night, the Apex XQ38 displays thermal images from its 384×288 resolution, 17µm pixel pitch core on a high-quality 640×480 AMOLED display. Continuous and stepped zoom allow shooters to zoom in on targets at .1x increments or use quick 2x, 3x or 4x stepped zoom. After listening to feedback from users in the field, a new LRF XQ38 model was added to the Apex lineup, enabling shooters to acquire precise target distances with a built-in laser rangefinder up to over 1,000 yards away. Both XQ38 models feature variable 2.2-8.8x magnification and 32mm objective lenses.

Perfect for long-distance shooters, new Apex XQ50 2.8-11.2×42 models boast an impressive heat detection range of up to 1,750 yards. The LRF XQ50 includes the same, accurate built-in laser rangefinder for gauging precise distances.

All Apex riflescopes feature proprietary Picture-in-Picture digital zoom, letting shooters maintain a wild FOV while placing precise shots with confidence, 10 electronic reticles and 3 rifle profiles with 3 zeros per profile. Two CR123A batteries help the Apex achieve a 4.5 hour battery life (with video out off). Included with all Apex thermals are: 2x CR123A, video/power cable, wireless remote control, weaver/picatinny mount, cleaning cloth, carrying case and hex wrench.

About Pulsar

Every Pulsar device is designed, manufactured and tested to ensure demanding professionals receive the most reliable, most advanced thermal and digital night vision performance the industry has to offer. The result of Pulsar’s commitment to industry-leading excellence is consistent world-class quality, precision engineering, seamless device operation and cutting-edge proprietary software. Pulsar produces an array of advanced optical devices designed for law enforcement, security, home defense and hunting applications, including thermal imaging and digital night vision monoculars and riflescopes, night vision binoculars and goggles, rangefinders, IR flashlights and related accessories. To learn more about Pulsar, visit www.pulsarnv.com. For media requests related to Pulsar, please email mediarelations@pulsarnv.com or call 817-225-0310.

