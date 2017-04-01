The Apex of thermal imaging adds new models for 2017!

New Pulsar Core Thermals: The most versatile thermal series on the planet!

(MANSFIELD, TEXAS) – The most versatile thermal optic line on the market, Pulsar welcomes three new exciting models to the existing Core series. The Core FXQ38 (PL76453) and Core FXQ50 (PL76459) are 2-in-1 thermal units, designed to be used as either scanning monoculars or front riflescope attachments. Bridging the gap between top-notch optical performance and affordable thermal imaging, the Pulsar Core RXQ30V can be used as a thermal monocular or attached to a firearm as a thermal riflescope.

The Core FXQ38 and FXQ50 stay true to innovation, allowing operators to scan the field, identify targets, and then easily clip the unit

on their daytime scope with its interchangeable eyepiece. Features such as noiseless shutter calibration, convenient external power supply and a lightweight waterproof design help Core FXQ devices set the standard for thermal imaging attachments. Both FXQ models boast a high-resolution 384×288 17µm sensor and 640×480 green sapphire AMOLED display. Core FXQ38 models can detect human-size targets at 1,475 yards, while the FXQ50 detects out to 1,970 yards.

While the Core RXQ30V thermal riflescope doubles as a monocular detects heat signatures up to 985 yards away, the richly contrasted, green sapphire AMOLED display prevents eye fatigue and delivers striking contrast. The Core RXQ30V is equipped

with Pulsar’s popular Picture-in-Picture (PiP) function, which maintains a wide field-of-view while displaying a magnified window at the top of the display. This compact sight features 10 variable electronic reticle options and is easily sighted-in using one-shot zeroing with freeze function.

About Pulsa

Every Pulsar device is designed, manufactured and tested to ensure demanding professionals receive the most reliable, most advanced thermal and digital night vision performance the industry has to offer. The result of Pulsar's commitment to industry-leading excellence is consistent world-class quality, precision engineering, seamless device operation and cutting-edge proprietary software. Pulsar produces an array of advanced optical devices designed for law enforcement, security, home defense and hunting applications, including thermal imaging and digital night vision monoculars and riflescopes, night vision binoculars and goggles, rangefinders, IR flashlights and related accessories.

