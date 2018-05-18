2018 Season: Episode 10 - Deer Hunting Kentucky Bolt Action Rifle
This week on The High Road with Keith Warren, Keith reconnects with his friends from Knight and Hale Game Calls. Keith hunts this special piece of land one last time, hoping to get a bag a big whitetail deer.
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "2018 Season: Episode 10 – Deer Hunting Kentucky Bolt Action Rifle"
Congratulations! That’s a nice 10 pt (for Kentucky), but nothing like the bruisers that you have there at Texas Hidden Springs Ranch. Best of luck to you an Maddi in a few weeks when you head to Canada to go Bear Hunting! 🙂
Thanks Mike! I was very happy with that deer.
dear keith this was a hard warming story man i wish i can one a place like it
so when i gro old i gan see my kids and grand kids play on it then i can die happy
this was a good story until the next 1 thanks for making mi smile
Thanks for watching Vincent!