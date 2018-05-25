2018 Season: Episode 11 – "Roar of the Ozarks" Red Stag Hunt
This week on The High Road with Keith Warren, Keith is hunting the Ozark mountains in South-Central Missouri. Join Keith on a spot-and-stalk hunt for a giant red stag in some of the most incredible country you will ever see.
Thanks for the hunt . You are not alone in your eating . http://thecheaproute.com/12/106/testicle-festival.html
Thanks for the link Marvin!
Nice stag great job
You won’t believe how good these are to eat too. I think better than elk!
This is a very awesome video Keith thank you, not only for the content but I was born in Springfield Missouri so thank you for showing me where my roots lie, I am 31 and left Missouri when I was 6 so been a long while since I been there. I hope that makes sense.
Glad you liked it Michael.
Do you ever shoulder mount your animals?
Yes but I think euro mounts are pretty classy.