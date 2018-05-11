2018 Season: Episode 9 – Air Gun Safari
This week on The High Road with Keith Warren, Keith is headed to South Africa on an air rifle safari. Watch as Keith hunts a variety of animals with his big bore air rifle. Keith takes out some serious big game with this weapon.
I have been shooting large caliber air rifles for over 13 years now . But I no longer hunt . I am glad you have taken a interest in hunting with them . I hope that these videos will open the minds and doors to allow them to be used in the states that do not allow their use at present .
that is a bad gun
So hard to believe this is possible. I want to shoot an animal with one!
Yep these new air guns are pretty awesome!