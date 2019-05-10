Airgun Fun and extra CASH PRIZES! - Pyramyd Air’s Backyard Brawl

This week on The High Road YouTube, we’re talking about Pyramyd Air’s Backyard Brawl! With nearly $10,000 in cash prizes, plus a grand prize of $3,000 in products, you can win by just having some airgun fun, courtesy of Pyramyd Air!

Order your FREE Air Venturi Silhouette targets (use promo code BRAWL19, just pay shipping) and upload a video of yourself shooting them down - be funny, be creative, use open sights, try for the longest shot, shoot with a team! You can use pellet guns or bb guns and any ammo you choose. Once you've uploaded your video, be sure to share it with Pyramyd Air (include Pyarmyd Air Backyard Brawl in the title), link your video back to this page: https://www.pyramydair.com/bb , then sit back and wait to see if you are a winner. You could also win an EXTRA $500 BUCKS by letting Pyramyd Air know that Keith Warren sent ya! Contest ends August 31, 2019. Winners will be announced on/around the week of September 2, 2019. Show us what you got, brawlers! For more information visit https://www.pyramydair.com/bb.