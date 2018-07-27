Airgun Hog Hunting Hog Wild 2016 Part 1

Armed with Gamo’s new Coyote Whisper Fusion PCP air rifle, Keith Warren shares how to find your “hunter’s zero.” This feature-heavy PCP air rifle, with “whisper fusion” silencing technology, 10-round repeating magazine, and no recoil makes for an amazing target rifle. Keith has vision for taking it a step further, and heads to his favorite stand to see if he can anchor a hog with the Gamo PCP air rifle. Watch as Keith delivers with laser accuracy a lethal blow to the brain of an unsuspecting hog. Even Keith was shocked at the performance of this new air rifle.