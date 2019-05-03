AR10 Deer & Coon Hunt | 2,058 acre Texas Ranch for Sale

We’ve got a new type of video comin’ at y’all. Matti Warren, a licensed Texas real estate agent, is showing off a luxury South Texas ranch that is listed for sale while she hunts to fill her freezer. The deer and coons are in trouble! Apache Creek Ranch is 2,056 acres and is located only an hour from the heart of San Antonio, Texas. Check out this dream property, watch as Matti hunts for meat, and learn more about working with Matti to make your farm and ranch real estate dreams come true. To view Apache Creek Ranch’s listing, click here: https://www.texasranchsalesllc.com/listings/apache-creek-ranch-2058-acre-ranch-medina-county/ To contact Matti Warren about helping you purchase your dream ranch or listing your current ranch, call 830.741.8906 or email mwarren@texasranchsalesllc.com!