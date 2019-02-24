Bear Hunt Hospitalization and Feral Hog Equalizer
This week on The High Road with Keith Warren, Keith has a dangerous allergic reaction to bug bites on a Canadian Black Bear hunt and ends up in the hospital. Also, we’re showing you what we call the “equalizer" on feral hogs by combining a .50 BMG rifle with a Pulsar thermal unit.
kieth i feel your pain . i have had the same thing happen 3 tines in the past 2 years . i live in florida and have to spray down and cover up even working in the yard .
hi keith hope you feeling better..now for the telling off.. one yo look after you guns ,you shoot the best shot to get the cleanest kill . what can go wrong ..you so lucky that it did not mess up your breathing .as you have been told by all the doctors .so next time you out take some other hunters with you ,not just your daughter(well done honey you are his life support system , Please be safe thanks the heavens your still here,showing the rest or the world how to hunter the right way ,now look after your self… Read more »
what weight bullet did you shoot the hog with ? looks like it did the job . I would love to hunt hogs as we don’t have them in Montana and it looks fun . No bugs or sweat as it’s-12 with knee deep snow here right now !
Fantastic! You did a good job syncing the mood of the music with the video in the first part of this episode. You also made good editing choices. You dropped us right into the action, after the bugs bit and the allergic reaction took hold. It was properly shocking. I am glad that you, Keith, recovered and I am even gladder that your daughter Maddi came through like a champ. My kids similarly performed championship tasks for me when I had a similar, but even more serious, episode, a few years back. Great idea with the frozen water balloon! I… Read more »