Big Missouri Whitetails with Mr. Whitetail | Oak Creek 2016

On this episode of The High Road, Keith Warren travels to the Missouri Ozarks to hunt some of our country’s biggest whitetail deer. When Keith arrives at Oak Creek Whitetail Ranch, he runs into his old friends Larry Weishuhn and Blake Barnett, but he also runs into heavy rains. The three outdoor star pals are destined to see giant deer and have a great time, but will the weather rain on their chances of sealing the deal on a big whitetail?.