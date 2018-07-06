Black Wildebeest, Hartebeest, and Gemsbok Hunting - "Beest Mode"

Join Keith Warren as he travels to the rugged, picturesque foothills of the Stromberg mountains in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province with his son, Kolton.

Keith begins his adventure hunting Black Wildebeest, Red Hartebeest, and Gemsbok - all of which require navigating miles of beautiful, but unforgiving landscape of mountains and thick brush. Spot and stalk right alongside Keith as he attempts to hunt some of the world's most exotic, elusive game species.