Catching Redfish in Open Water with the Fish Intimidator | The Texas Angler #4

This week on The High Road YouTube Channel, Keith Warren is with his son Kolton in Venice, Louisiana. Together they’ll be meeting up with Ron Price, better known as the legendary Fish Intimidator. As they go out into open waters for redfish, you’ll get to be a part of a longtime fishing tradition with the Warren family. Also, Keith shows you how to clean and prep redfish to cook as a regular filet or on the half-shell.