Crazy .50 BMG Night Hog Hunt
In this video watch as Keith Warren takes his .50 BMG fitted with a Pulsar thermal scope to do something that has never been done before. Keith explains how to best mount and zero in a Pulsar thermal unit and uses it for a YouTube first... a night thermal hog hunt with a .50 BMG.
we want to see how may hogs you can kill with just one 50BMG bullet .
Awesome video, Keith! That BMG is a brute! Instant ground pork! Matti, cook it up, girl!
That is some fancy shooting. Great job Keith.