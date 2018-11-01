Cutting Antlers off Big Whitetail Buck

If you got a weak stomach, you were warned! Keith Warren visits a deer farm in Michigan to help out a deer that’s suffering from too big of antlers. Normally big antlers is what we want, but if the deer damages their antlers early on, distortion and overgrowth can occur causing serious neck problems! We’ll follow step-by-step from darting to cutting and reversing to see what it takes to get this buck healthy again.