Daddy Daughter Whitetail Buck and Doe Hunt | Throwback Thursday

In today’s video, catch some of “The Best of Keith Warren’s Hunting and Outdoor Adventures” for throwback Thursday. Keith and Matti are joined by friend Buzz and Allissa for a daddy daughter hunt. Both of these daddies travel for work and don’t get to spend a lot of time with their daughters, so what better way to make up for lost time than in the woods hunting? Watch as the girls hunt for management bucks and does at Texas Hidden Springs Ranch and make memories that will last a lifetime.