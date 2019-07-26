Disabled Hunters on Antelope Hunt

On this Flashback Friday, we’re taking it back to Keith Warren's old "Hunting and Outdoor Adventures" television show to show you the Helleva Hunt event that takes disabled hunters on a dream hunt. This event, held in Wyoming, gave disabled hunters the opportunity to hunt pronghorn antelope at a 100% success rate for 3 decades! This goes to show that no disability can stop you from doing what you want in the outdoors and experiencing the joy of the hunt! We strongly encourage you to look into local organizations that help get more hunters involved in our sport.