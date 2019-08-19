Dream Whitetail Hunts at the Texas Hidden Springs Ranch
This week on “The High Road with Keith Warren,” we’re back at Keith’s Texas Hidden Springs Ranch, home to beautiful typical whitetail deer. We’re following 3 people as they go on the hunt of a life-time.
Thank you again, Keith, Matti, and the entire team!! I got my present all over again watching and reliving that incredible experience!!
Countdown has begun…1 more month and I’ll be with y’all again for opening day! Cant wait for more world-class hunting, cooking and fellowship as we experience the joy of the hunt together again!!
You are all the best!!