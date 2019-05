Elk Hunt and DIY Euro Mount

This week on The High Road YouTube channel, we’re showing you Matti Warren’s very first Elk hunt and showing how we mount our animals. Keith Warren shows you step-by-step how to make a do it yourself Euro Mount. From cleaning the skull, to bleaching the skull, to hanging the mount with Skullhooker’s mounting system, learn how to save thousands of dollars by completing your own Euro mounts from home.