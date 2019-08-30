EXPLOSIVE Gun Safe Torture Test!! - Liberty Safe

Get ready for an explosive time - Literally! Today on “The High Road” YouTube channel, we’re putting a Liberty Safe to the test by trying to bust through the safe top with some high-powered explosives. Here you’ll be able to see why a Liberty Safe does more than your regular run-of-the-mill gun safes. What separates a Liberty from its competitors is the 2-piece roll form technology, which means that the majority of what makes up a Liberty Safe is 1 solid piece by bending the metal instead of welding multiple pieces together. This results in a safe so secure that even if your typical house robber came prepped with military-grade explosions, your valuables will still be protected in a Liberty Safe.