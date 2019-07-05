Father-Son South Texas Deer Hunt | Flashback Friday

Who’s itchin’ for deer season?! We at The High Road are missing our favorite time of the year, hunting season, and wanted to share one of our favorite father/son hunts. We are flashing back to 2001 where Keith Warren and his son, Kolton, go on a South Texas deer hunt together on a ranch that was for sale. Watch as they both hunt for typical bucks using a Savage .270. Want to invest in a piece of land? Trying to sell your ranch and not having any luck??? Contact Matti Warren at mwarren@texasranchsalesllc.com or give her a call at 830-741-8906