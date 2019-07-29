Female Hunters chasing Trophy Whitetail Bucks

Who doesn’t love seeing women in the outdoors?! Today we are showcasing our favorite hunting destination for females as we watch lots of girls hunt for whitetail bucks. Not only is Legends Ranch home to some of the biggest whitetails in the world, but they are number 1 when it comes to hospitality, lodging, and guaranteeing an experience full of the joy of the hunt. If you’re looking for the perfect place for your next girls trip or a place to take your wife or daughter on the hunt of a lifetime, Legends Ranch is without a doubt the best option and its easy to see why. For a chance to hunt with Keith and Matti Warren this hunting season on September the 9th - 13th, visit: http://bit.ly/2MkO2ke or give them a call at 231-745-8000.