Fishing for a GIANT STINGRAY and a HAMMERHEAD SHARK

This week on The High Road YouTube Channel, we’re taking you back to when Keith Warren was fishing for sharks off the coast of the Chandeleur Islands. You’ll also see a GIANT Stingray fighting to get loose. After that, Keith travels to Northern Florida fishing for Black Bass. If you liked this video, be sure to subscribe and check out our 24/7 YouTube Livestream where you can watch more fishing and outdoor adventures like this one!