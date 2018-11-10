Goose Hunting and Frying | Wild Fixin’s

Coming to you from Saskatchewan, Canada, The High Road hunts in a waterfowler's paradise with Great Grey Outfitters. After a successful goose hunt, Matti takes us to the kitchen to show us her favorite recipe for geese. Tonight she is frying up some goose nuggets for another great Wild Fixin's episode.

Goose Nuggets

1. Cube 6 Goose breasts into ¾ “ – 1” cubes

2. Marinate overnight in

• 2 cups of buttermilk OR 2 cups milk & 1 tablespoon of vinegar

• 2 tablespoons chili powder

• 2 tablespoon garlic powder

3. After marinating, remove cubes but do not dispose of marinade. Whisk 3 eggs into marinade- this will serve as your egg wash.

4. Make bread mixture

• 2 cups of bread crumble

• 3 cups of panko

5. Coat the cubes in egg wash and then the bread mixture. Repeat this step a second time.

6. Deep fry until golden brown.

7. Place nuggets on a rack on top of sheet and finish in oven at 350* for 15-20 minutes. This is to tender them up a little bit. If prefer your meat well done, cook longer to your liking.