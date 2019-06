How to Cook fish with MUSTARD??? - The Texas Angler #2

This week on Keith Warren’s YouTube channel, Keith is sharing a special recipe for cooking fish. He’ll be cooking fish with mustard! That’s right, Keith promises that even if you don’t like mustard, you’ll love the way these fish taste. Keith will be also sharing some tips on how to cook the whole fish bodies so you’ll get the most out of the fish and be left with very little waste!