How to Cook Tasty Venison Backstrap | Full Recipe

Today on The High Road’s YouTube channel, we are bringing another episode of Wild Fixin’s where we are showing you how to prepare a delicious and unique venison backstrap recipe! Matti Warren and her friend Jim work with the loin meat from her Red Stag to make Venison “Warren”ton, which is a spin off of the classic Beef Wellington dish! Check out the full recipe below and to see the hunt for this Red Stag, click here: https://youtu.be/RcQpgoh5CLQ

Serves: 4

Prep: 20 Min

Cooking: 50 Min

Ingredients:

- 12 oz. flat cap or wild mushrooms, roughly chopped

- 3 oz. cooked bacon, finely chopped

- 1 small shallot

- 1 tsp dried herbs or seasoning of choice

- sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

- 2 tsp olive oil, for cooking or grilling

- 1.5 lbs. piece of Elk Loin (Venison can be substituted)

- 1-2tbsp English mustard

- 6-8 slices of Prosciutto ham

- 1.5 lbs. ready-made puff pastry sheet, frozen (available in Frozen Food, Grocery) flour, to dust

- 2 egg yolks, beaten

Method

-Put the mushrooms and shallot into a food processor with some seasoning and pulse to a rough paste. Scrape the paste into a pan, add bacon and cook over a high heat for about 10 mins, tossing frequently, to cook out the moisture from the mushrooms. Spread out on a plate to cool.

-Heat a frying pan to high and add a little olive oil. Season the loin and sear in the hot pan for 30 secs only on each side. (You don’t want to cook it at this stage, just color it). If grilling, heat grill to high and lightly oil and season loin. Sear on grill both sides. Remove the loin from the pan/grill and leave to cool, then brush all over with the mustard.

-Lay a sheet of cling film on a work surface and arrange the Parma ham slices on it, in slightly overlapping rows. With a palette knife, spread the mushroom paste over the ham, then place the seared Elk loin in the middle, top side down. Keeping a tight hold of the cling film from the edge, neatly roll the Parma ham and mushrooms around the loin to form a tight barrel shape. Twist the ends of the cling film to secure. Chill for 15-20 mins to allow the loin to set and keep its shape.

-Thaw the puff pastry sheet and place on a floured surface. Remove the cling film from the loin, then lay in the center, top side down. Brush the surrounding pastry with egg yolk. Fold the ends over, the wrap the pastry around the loin, cutting off any excess. Make sure all seams are sealed. Turn over, so the seam is underneath, and place on a lightly oiled or pan sprayed baking sheet. Brush over all the pastry with egg and chill for about 10 mins to let the pastry rest.

-Heat the oven to 400F

-Lightly score the pastry at ½” intervals in a crisscross pattern (be careful not to cut through) and glaze again with beaten egg yolk. Sprinkle lightly with coarse sea salt and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes, then lower the oven setting to 350F and cook for another 10-15 mins. (check internal temp with a meat thermometer after 10 minutes at 350F- you want the temperature at 125-130F for medium). Remove from oven and allow to rest for 10-15 mins before slicing and serving with the side dishes of your choice. The loin should still be pink in the center when you serve it.

- Enjoy!