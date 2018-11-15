Hunting Big Deer & Black Bears with a Crossbow

In todays video, catch highlights of a few of our favorite hunts from episodes of The High Road. Watch as Keith rifle hunts for his first whitetail buck in Kentucky. Then watch to see two Ontario black bear hunts with a crossbow at the Hillsport Hillton. To watch the full episodes of The High Road for FREE, visit our website and make sure to subscribe. If you like this video and want to see more like it, let us know by leaving a comment and giving us a thumbs up.