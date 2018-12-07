Hunting Whitetail Deer Tips using Powerful Bait!
In this video, Keith demonstrates the power of a NEW baiting product by Record Rack, Hysteria! Watch as Keith uses this powerful bait to bring in a monster Whitetail buck for one of his hunters. If you’re having trouble attracting big whitetail bucks, Hysteria is a great way to put big deer right where you need them. If you are interested in hunting with Keith at Texas Hidden Springs Ranch, log on to http://texashiddenspringsranch.com for more information.
Disclaimer: Before baiting, make sure it is legal in your area.
That’s not hunting, that is pot shooting, I am 75 years old and have hunted all my life, where is the challenge.