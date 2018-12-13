Kudu Bull, Black Bear and Archery Elk Hunt

In todays video, catch a mashup of a few of our favorite hunts from episodes of The High Road. Be the first to see Matti's fall Black Bear hunt in Saskatchewan, Canada for the 2019 season of The High Road; watch Keith on an African safari spot and stalk for a massive Kudu he shoots at 300 yards; and last but certainly not least, Keith takes a long archery shot with his compound bow at a trophy Bull Elk. If you like and want more videos like this, be sure to leave a like, comment and subscribe!