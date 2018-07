Kudu, Giraffe, And Baboon Pursuit | The Adventure Concludes

For Keith Warren, outdoor icon and host of The High Road, it’s hard to beat hunting the Dark Continent for plains game species. In a three-part safari special, Warren embarks on an adventure-filled journey in the Eastern Cape of South Africa with Huntershill Safaris. The three-part African plains game special concludes this week on the Pursuit Channel.