Legendary Whitetail Deer Hunting
Legendary whitetail deer hunting his week on The High Road with Keith Warren. Keith is joined by Timber Creek Outdoors on a legacy hunt at Legends Ranch. Keith shares a special father and son moment with the Tiller family while hunting giant whitetail deer. Filmed at: www.legendsranch.com
Hi, My name is Sharnna (sh R an) My boyfriend and I were watching your show on TV on the Redstag you shot, do you offer Redstag hunts? I am very interested if so. I would love to send him on one of these hunts. You can reply at sharnna@msn.com
Thank you,
Sharnna