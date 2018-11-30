Nutria Rats, Feral Hogs and Baboon Hunting with Crossbow

This week on The High Road, we’re bringing you something a little different - Nutria Rats, Feral Hogs and a Baboon Hunt! All of these animals could be considered pests and are over populated in certain areas. See just how Matti uses the Dragon Claw .50 cal air rifle to take down a boar hog, how Keith puts a whoppin’ on the big nutria rats in South Louisiana with his Glock and watch Keith’s most memorable baboon hunt with a crossbow. If you want more videos like this, let us know in the comments and leave a like and subscribe!