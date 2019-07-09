Should Lion Hunting be Banned?? - Live Q&A Recap #1

This week on the Keith Warren YouTube channel, we’re talking ethics, hunting, and lions. Should hunting lions be banned? Keith Warren gives his thoughts on the issue and also answers some questions from the community on the negative stigma when it comes to hunting lions. If you missed this weeks Live Q&A with Keith Warren, be sure to subscribe and turn on channel notifications so you can tune into the next one!