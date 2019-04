Spring Turkey Hunting 101 with Knight & Hale Game Calls

Every hunter knows what Spring means…. Turkey Season!!! In this video, Keith Warren takes us back to 1995 on his very first Spring turkey hunt. With him are some old friends, Harold Knight and David Hale of THE “Knight and Hale Game Calls”. Watch as Keith learns how to call in turkeys and the guys show you just how hard it used to be with the old cameras to capture a turkey hunt on film.