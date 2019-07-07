Texas Exotic Hunt - A family that hunts together | The High Road with Keith Warren

In today’s episode of “The High Road with Keith Warren”, Keith and Matti are heading to the Texas Hill Country to Stone Creek Ranch with Kyle and Caleb Clouse, a father-son duo from Liberty Safe, to hunt for exotics. Watch the incredible bond that hunting creates between family as a father watches his son har-vest his first Blackbuck and Whitetail Buck. Matti continues hunting for an Axis Deer with a modern sporting rifle topped off with a thermal unit and puts her equipment to the test.