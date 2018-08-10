Thermal Hog Eradication In South Texas

This week on The High Road with Keith Warren, Keith and Matti meet up with their friends at Timber Creek Outdoors for a special thermal hog hunt. Watch as they take a pile of hogs under the cover of darkness.
Hog hunting is a great way to eliminate an invasive species, help keep farmer’s costs down, bring home the bacon and perfect your shooting skills.
