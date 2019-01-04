Thermal Hog Hunting Annihilation with Outlaw Outfitters

On this first episode of the 2019 season of The High Road with Keith Warren, Keith heads to North Texas and meets up with Outlaw Outfitters to hunt down destructive feral hogs. Joining Keith, is his friend Matt Hampton from Pulsar Thermal Imaging who shows the latest technology available when it comes to thermal imagery. You’ll see how infested Texas is with feral hogs and how goo old Texas boys help out the pig population.