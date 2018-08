Thermal Hog Hunting With Reconyx Game Cameras

This week on The High Road with Keith Warren, Keith and his friends from Reconyx go on a variety of hog hunts using both modern sporting rifles and air guns. Keith hosts Raptor Solutions drones at his ranch to conduct a state-of-the-art thermal wildlife survey. Watch as the same thermal drone technology is employed to help the guys recover a hog that did not produce a blood trail.