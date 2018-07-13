Trophy Mule Deer Hunting in Old Mexico

This Week on The High Road with Keith Warren, "Keith is headed to Old Mexico in search of the world’s largest mule deer.
Great deer and video Keith! I really enjoy your show and look forward to hunting with you somewhere in the future. Maybe bear in Canada or whitetail at your ranch. I am taking my dad on an elk hunt in Sept at age 85 so I will have to restock the coffers for future hunts. Thanks for your shows until then.
Great deer and video Keith! I really enjoy your show and look forward to hunting with you somewhere in the future. Maybe bear in Canada or whitetail at your ranch. I am taking my dad on an elk hunt in Sept at age 85 so I will have to restock the coffers for future hunts. Thanks for your shows until then.