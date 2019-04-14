Trophy Whitetail Hunting at the Texas Hidden Springs Ranch
This week, “The High Road with Keith Warren” takes us back to the Lonestar State to Keith’s place, the Texas Hidden Springs Ranch. Watch as 3 hunters go after once in a lifetime typical frame trophy bucks and Matti celebrates her 23rd birthday.
Why did the second hunter take the smaller of the two bucks? The buck feeding right behind the one he shot had at least a third or half again larger rack.
Probably on the cull list, non trophy deer! Trophy’s to me, but maybe not to Kieth!