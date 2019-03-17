When Archery Hunting goes wrong at the Texas Hidden Springs Ranch
This week on The High Road with Keith Warren, we’re back at Keith’s very own Texas Hidden Springs Ranch where 3 hunters take a stab at archery hunting. In this episode, you’ll get to see what happens when bow hunters are met with buck fever.
Fantastic Deer and Congrats to all! Great examples of Patience, Hunting Ethics and the importance of a Great Outfitter who knows his property and the critters on it!
keith I really enjoyed how you showed even if you think you mis hit a deer dont give up on it alot of deer are found with buzzards circling instead of being recovered great job teaching the kids to keep the faith and try to recover your animal!!!!
Great trio of deer!!!!
Nice work fellas and Keith!
Keith I support most of what you do, but this isn’t deer hunting. This is deer shopping. Deer hunting means hours of scouting, looking for the funnels, and placing stands in strategic locations. Waiting a watching the wind to see which of those stands will be the right one today. It’s hours of sitting and waiting for ONE buck to hopefully come by you where you can get a shot. This video shows men sitting in a comfortable tree house and when a dozen bucks assemble themselves out in the front yard, they choose the one they want, and shoot… Read more »