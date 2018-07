Wildebeest & Rogue Giraffe Hunt | The Adventure Begins

Keith is headed to the Dark Continent to pursue plains game once again with Hunter’s Hill Safaris in the Eastern Cape (www.huntershillsafaris.co.za). In part one of this three part series adventure, Keith is in pursuit of blue and black wildebeest and a rogue giraffe. Some intense distance shooting takes place in this episode, and it will present excitement that you do not want to miss!